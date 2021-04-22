Fortive (FTV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.91 on Thursday. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

