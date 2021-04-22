Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to $170.00 at TD Securities

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $141.83 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

