Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$209.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$187.36.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$177.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.32. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.