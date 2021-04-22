Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

FMCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

FMCC opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Freddie Mac has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

