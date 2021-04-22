Fusible Price Down 33.9% Over Last Week (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004416 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $64,207.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusible has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00281625 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01094856 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00702037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,305.16 or 1.00885553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

