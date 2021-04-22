FUZE Token (FUZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,142.89

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 22nd. FUZE Token has a market cap of $63,142.89 and approximately $39,010.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $82.48 or 0.00155090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00064976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00279933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00027196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.10 or 0.00976045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.44 or 0.00689007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,985.74 or 0.99627196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars.

