FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.84 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $110.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

