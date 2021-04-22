FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SEE. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Sealed Air stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.