Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SCHD opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.52.

