Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 175 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 29,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

