Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

