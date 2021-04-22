Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 50 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,325.36.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,142.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 727.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.03 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,149.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,136.73.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

