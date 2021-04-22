Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $33.08 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 5.2% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $33,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.90. 6,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,554. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $101.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

