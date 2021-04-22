Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $738,000 Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 179.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 104,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,840 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 115,283 shares during the period.

Shares of URA stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 16,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,952. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

