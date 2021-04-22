Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,007,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.43. 67,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $148.98 and a 12 month high of $272.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.