Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 8,705 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 557,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

