Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded to Buy at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Fearnley Fonds currently has $152.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.70.

NYSE:GNK opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $576.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $42,161,723.43. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,690,957 shares of company stock worth $49,356,720. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

