General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,305. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

