Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 222.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 74,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $1,938,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,717 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.