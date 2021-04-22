Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gerdau’s earnings. Gerdau posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gerdau will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gerdau.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Gerdau stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 892,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gerdau (GGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.