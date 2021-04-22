Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $596,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.71. 2,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $249.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.