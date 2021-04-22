Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,045,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,730 shares of company stock worth $2,239,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 47,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,779. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

