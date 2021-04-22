Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,049 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.57. 857,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

