Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 2,060 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $20,538.20. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,810 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $133,992.60.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.