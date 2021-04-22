Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

Shares of GBT opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

