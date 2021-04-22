Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.86.

