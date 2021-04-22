Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $253.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.33.

Globant stock opened at $228.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Globant has a 1 year low of $99.89 and a 1 year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Globant by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

