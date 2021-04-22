Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $105.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

