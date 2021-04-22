GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. 1,190,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 113,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,699,828.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,828.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,596.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,975,500 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in GoHealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GoHealth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.