Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $7.85. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 28,663 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

