Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$11.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.14. 151,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,081. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.05. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$3.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market cap of C$596.48 million and a P/E ratio of -227.22.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.