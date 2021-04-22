GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 528 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Ball by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Ball by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

