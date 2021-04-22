GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $47,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $24.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

