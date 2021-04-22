GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at $129.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.