GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

