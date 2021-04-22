GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,890,000 after buying an additional 56,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,322,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 209,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 59,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $117.37 and a 52-week high of $148.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

