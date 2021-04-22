GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 44,673 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,547,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

