GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock opened at $70.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

