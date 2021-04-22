Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $76.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,577. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

