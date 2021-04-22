Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 512.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.