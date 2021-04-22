Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 10,913 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,500. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

