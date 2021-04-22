Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,726 shares of company stock valued at $37,765,810. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $150.67 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

