Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $15.50 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 373,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,482 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF makes up about 1.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 499.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,973. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

