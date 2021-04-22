Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 479,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG remained flat at $$60.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

