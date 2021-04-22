Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.61. 17,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,066. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $161.25 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

