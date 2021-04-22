Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 8,512 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $78.16. 419,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732,072. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

