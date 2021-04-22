Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRTS. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

GRTS stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 359,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,555. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gritstone Oncology (GRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.