Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

GPI stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.