Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Position Lessened by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $3,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 28.30%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

