Gulden 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.70 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Gulden has a total market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 173.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.69 or 0.00492632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,819,404 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.